Samsung's mid-range phones Galaxy A8 and the A8+ hit stores in early January. Specifications wise, they were really great for their price, but many fans were disappointed as the devices run a generation old Android Nougat.

Now, after the long delay, the company is finally releasing the Android Oreo with build numbers: A530FXXU2BRG1 and A730FXXU2BRG1 to the Galaxy A8 and A8+, respectively. Samsung, in a bid to regain faith among fans, has incorporated several praiseworthy features including Dolby Atmos support improve the sound quality in the phones and also improved camera app on par with the current flagship Galaxy S9. The new update also comes with the latest Google July 2018 update, making the devices fully equipped to fight new malware.

As of now, the Android Oreo update for the Galaxy A8 series is being rolled out in phases starting in Russia and surrounding Eurasian regions and mid-west. It is expected to take a few weeks to reach all corners of the world, Galaxy Club reported.

Here's how to install Android Oreo on 2018-series Samsung Galaxy A8, A8+

1. Once you get new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in"

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now"

3. After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically

4. Your phone is now updated

If you haven't received software notification, you can check manually.

Go to Settings>> About Phone>> Software update>> Check Update

What's coming in Android Oreo?

Android Oreo comes with numerous enhancements such as a picture-in-picture feature, which enables device owners to do multi-tasking, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call.

Additionally, it also brings Smart Text Selection to improve copy and paste option. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

Another praiseworthy attribute of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device recover from constant boot loops.

It also extends battery life, which is achieved by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, faster booting, more fluid experiences as well as improvements in security via Google security patch (April 2018) and also Google Play Protect, which keeps a tab on suspicious activities and malware in apps.

Besides the usual Google Android Oreo features, Samsung has integrated its own custom features to enhance the user-experience of the Galaxy series phone owners, which include new clock styles for both lock screen and Always on Display, Dual Messenger (option to have two separate accounts in Facebook, WhatsApp, etc...) and Smart View lets the mobile phone's display turn dark when mirroring the content on large TV screen, thus saving battery draining.

It also comes with improved font size, colour, and other settings for better Edge panel visibility, Quick Panel to manage notifications for each app with notification categories (supported apps only) and more.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Google Android Oreo release schedule and Samsung products.