Actor Samrat Reddy is the new target of controversial Telugu actress Sri Reddy who has decided to make a private conversation between them, public. Samrat is currently in the Bigg Boss house, competing against other contestants on Star Maa's popular reality television show. Sri Reddy released his intimate chat messages with her on WhatsApp.

The actress grabbed headlines after she leaked intimate chats and photos of Abhiram Daggubati, Viva Harsha and few others. Ever since then, Sri Reddy has been trying to stay in the news through controversial comments on various actors including Pawan Kalyan. Recently, she had attacked natural star Nani after she did not get an offer from Bigg Boss Telugu 2.

Sri Reddy took to her Facebook page on Thursday and released Samrat Reddy's WhatsApp chats with her. The actress captioned it, "Samrat reddy weds Sri reddy..have fun in big boss ra..offer peru cheppi use chesi,Na sangathendhi ra ante,dheng.. leka mangalavaram annadanta..me avida ready ra bayataki ra cheppulu cheepurlutho readyga vuntam."

The screenshots of the WhatsApp chat shows that Samrat Reddy had brief chats with Sri Reddy in February, March, October and November 2017. He apparently tried to flirt with her and ask her out on a date, but the actress claims she refrained from responding to his advances. He also refers to acting in a movie and web series in a couple of instances.

Samrat Reddy was married to Harshita Reddy in 2015, but their relationship hit a rough patch after his wife filed a case of theft against him earlier this year. In her complaint, Harshita had alleged that he was demanding dowry. He entered her room and started damaging her things, which was recorded in CCTV cameras.

Samrat Reddy started his acting career in 2004 with director Sai Venkat's Telugu movie Yuvakulu. He was featured in Telugu movies like Panchakshari, Malini & Co, Aha Na Pellanta, Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam and Betting Bangarraju. He took a break from acting in 2015 before returning to the film Industry.