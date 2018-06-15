Sammohanam opened to a fantastic response from the Telugu audience, who have lauded actor Naresh for his comic timing, calling it one of the highlights of the Mohan Krishna Indragant directorial. The movie stars Sudheer Babu and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles.

Most of Telugu movies are centered around the heroics of the male lead, with heroism often taking the credit for the success of a film. Supporting artists, though given a get good screen presence are rarely appreciated as much by the audience and critics.

This is where Sammohanam stands out, offering a rare opportunity to supporting actor Naresh, who has been flooded with praises on social media.

Sammohanam revolves around a cartoonist who looks down upon cinema, thinking of it is a fake world, having frequent arguments with his father, whose lifelong dream is to act in films. Naresh portrays the role of the father, while Sudheer Babu appears as the cartoonist.

The movie itself has been flooded with positive reviews from critics. Sammohanam has received a 9.2 rating on IMDb. Naresh, who was given a good scope for performance in the movie has done justice to his role.

The actor has been flooded with a lot of appreciation on the social media. Many viewers are of the opinion that his character in Sammohanam will be talked about for a long time. With his amazing acting, Naresh managed to make the viewers laugh, many of whom were quick to highlight his performance on social media.

We bring you a few viewers' responses on Twitter.

Still #Naresh character is running in my mind.His comedy through out the movie especially in pre climax Last 3 years lo best character chesaru #Sammohanam - Sridhar‏ @isridharbabu

.@ItsActorNaresh plays hero's father and once again he comes up with a good and memorable performance..It will be remembered for long time #Sammohanam - VamsiShekar‏ @UrsVamsiShekar

If there's someone who's rocking in the second innings, it is certainly @ItsActorNaresh sir. His performance is a big treat to watch in #Sammohanam. Whatte Entertainment Sir. Enjoyed your character to the core.! - Rayarao Sriram‏ @rayaraosreeram

#Sammohanam "Cute& Wonderful", with @ItsActorNaresh and @eyrahul hilarious comedy.... A wonderful watch this weekend, Don't miss it... out and out #MohanKrishnaIndragant's brilliant celluloid!!! - Panchajanya‏ @panchajanya99

#Sammohanam will mesmerize you.. heart-warming film..@ItsActorNaresh rocks..@aditiraohydari will leave stun you with her beauty and performance..@isudheerbabu arrives. - Raghuvarma‏ @vinnuboyyyy

#Sammohanam undoubtedly a good movie to watch this weekend :) pre climax 15 minutes scene, it's @ItsActorNaresh show all the way laugh riotand @isudheerbabu @aditiraohydari at their best especially terrace scene, Interval n climax!aditi eyes speak louder than her words! - Didn't You??‏ @Shashaa1495