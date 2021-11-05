As allegations are mounting against the investigating officer Sameer Wankhede, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has reportedly removed him as the lead investigator in the Mumbai drugs bust case involving Aryan Khan and other Bollywood personalities.

Wankhede is also facing several allegations ranging from bribery, extortion and questions over his 'extravagant' personal lifestyle. As per a report by CNN-News18, the NCB Director General has decided to transfer four other high-profile cases from the anti-drug agency's Mumbai zonal unit to its central team.

Sameer Wankhede, the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the 2008 batch, is in the eye of a political storm after NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik accused him of forging documents to get a government job, lying about his religion and arresting people in "bogus" drugs cases. Wankhede has denied all allegations.

Sameer Wankhede is facing serious allegations over his selection into the IRS through the Union Public Service Commission where he allegedly used fake caste certificate to get into the reservation category meant for the Scheduled Castes.

Besides NCP minister Nawab Malik, two other Dalit organisations -- Swabhimani Republican Party and Bhim Army -- alleged Wankhede had shown false caste under the SC category to get a government job.

NCP leader Nawab Malik had earlier revealed it at a press conference with evidence of his caste and religion certificate. "I want to make it clear that the issue I am exposing about Sameer Dawood Wankhede is not about his religion. I want to bring to light the fraudulent means by which he has obtained a caste certificate to get an IRS job and has deprived a deserving Scheduled Caste person of his future," said Malik triggering the row.

In a tweet, Nawab Malik had even shared a copy of Wankhede's birth certificate to claim that he is ineligible for induction into the Indian Revenue Services (IRS) in the Scheduled Caste (SC) category since Wankhede is a Muslim by birth. His birth certificate says "Muslim" in place of religion and his father's name is written as "Dawood K Wankhede".

Sameer Wankhede, who was selected through the Central Civil Services examination, was born to a father who had converted to Islam but Wankhede corrected his father's name to claim the benefits under the reserved category, alleged Malik.