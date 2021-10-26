Sameer Wankhede, the Mumbai Zonal Head of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), who is leading the drugs-on-cruise investigation, used his secular credentials on Monday to blast individuals who leaked his personal records on Twitter, calling it an "invasion of privacy."

The 42-year-old Indian Revenue Services (IRS) official stated in a statement released on Monday that he came from a "multi-religious and secular background." "My father is a Hindu, while my mother was a Muslim," he tweeted on the microblogging site.

"My personal paperwork being published on Twitter is libelous and an infringement of my family's privacy," wrote the 2008 batch IRS officer. Wankhede, who has been in the spotlight after arresting Aryan Khan in a drugs-on-cruise case on October 3, said he was "pained by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's malicious remarks."

I belong to multi religious and secular family. My father is a Hindu and my mother was a Muslim. Publishing of my personal documents on Twitter is defamatory and invasion of my family privacy. Pained by slanderous attacks by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik: Sameer Wankhede, NCB pic.twitter.com/L0VZKHIZ8p — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2021

Moreover, Wankhede's wife, Kranti Redkar, weighed in on the debate by posting photos of their wedding on the microblogging site on Monday. She said that they are born Hindus, and have never converted to any other religion.

She said Wankhede's deceased mother was a Muslim and his father is a Hindu. She said that Wankhede's ex-marriage was under the Special Marriage Act, and he was divorced in 2016.

In a witter post she wrote, "Me n my Husband Sameer r born Hindus.We hv never converted to any other religion.V respect all religions. Sameer's father too is hindu married to my Muslim Mom in law who is no more. Sameer's ex-marriage ws under special marriage act,divorced in 2016.Ours in hindu marriage act 2017."

Me n my Husband Sameer r born Hindus.We hv never converted to any other religion.V respect all religions.Sameer’s father too is hindu married to my Muslim Mom in law who is no more.Sameer’s ex-marriage ws under special marriage act,divorced in 2016.Ours in hindu marriage act 2017 pic.twitter.com/BDQsyuvuI7 — Kranti Redkar Wankhede (@KrantiRedkar) October 25, 2021

Nawab Malik and Wankhede at crossroads

It is pertinent to note that Malik had accused Wankhede of fabricating his birth certificate, and had tweeted a snapshot of a document relating to Wankhede's birth, claiming "the forgery began from here."

Sameer Dawood Wankhede का यहां से शुरू हुआ फर्जीवाड़ा pic.twitter.com/rjdOkPs4T6 — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Wankhede requested legal protection on Sunday, fearing "being unfairly framed" with "ulterior motivations." Threats of jail and dismissal have been issued against the IRS official by "very respectable public figures," according to the IRS officer's letter to Mumbai police chief Hemant Nagrale.