It was on October 03 that Aryan Khan, son of Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was arrested from a luxury cruise en-route Goa. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), after the arrest alleged that Aryan Khan was involved in the usage of contraband. During multiple bail hearings, the NCB also claimed that Aryan Khan has connections with an international drug nexus. Despite the appeal from prominent layer Amit Desi, the special NDPS court rejected the bail of Aryan Khan, and he has approached the Bombay High Court with a fresh bail application. In the High Court, the counsel who is appearing for Aryan Khan will be Mukul Rohatgi, a former Attorney General of India (AGI).

Mukul Rohatgi joins Amit Desai and Satish Maneshinde

Mukul Rohatgi landed in Mumbai on Monday evening, and he will appear in the bail hearing, along with Amit Desai and Satish Maneshinde for Aryan Khan. According to reports, Rohatgi will stay in Mumbai until October 30 for further proceedings if the Bombay High Court rejects Aryan Khan's bail plea today.

Meanwhile, the NCB has already filed an affidavit opposing Aryan Khan's bail plea, saying it is ill-conceived. The agency also alleges that Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani is apparently trying to influence the witnesses in this case.

Who is Mukul Rohatgi?

Mukul Rohatgi, who is appearing for Aryan Khan in today's bail plea is widely considered to be one of the most noted counsels in the nation. The 66-year-old man is a senior advocate in the Supreme Court of India, and he has held the office of AGI from 2014 to 2017. The lawyer has also served as the Additional Solicitor General of India.

Rohatgi has appeared for the Gujarat Government in the Supreme Court in the 2002 Gujarat riots, Best Bakery, and Zahira Sheikh cases.