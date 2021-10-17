Shah Rukh Khan, the biggest Superstar in India has been facing the biggest woe of his life since October 02, as his son Aryan Khan continues to be in jail following his alleged involvement in a drug case. And now, according to the latest updates, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, along with some NGO workers have given counseling sessions to Aryan Khan.

Aryan Khan gives promise to Sameer Wankhede

Aryan Khan, during the counseling session, assured Wankhede that he will make him proud one day. The star kid also promised that he will work for the betterment of the weaker sections of the society in the coming days, and even made it clear that he will not continue on the wrong path of drug usage.

Aryan Khan is currently behind the bars in the Arthur road jail. According to a report published in the Times of India, Aryan Khan is known as Qaidi No. 956 in the jail. Apart from Aryan Khan, all the other accused were also given counseling by Wankhede and other NGO workers.

Uncertainties surrounding Aryan Khan's bail

Upon Aryan Khan's arrest, everyone believed that the star kid will get bail soon. However, even after 15 days, the 23-year-old is still in jail. Aryan Khan's bail requests were denied multiple times, and on Thursday, the court has reserved the bail order for October 20.

During the last hearing, the NCB had informed the special NDPS court that Aryan Khan has a role in illicit procurement and usage of contraband. According to NCB, Aryan Khan used to communicate regularly with Arbaaz Khan to procure drugs.

Meanwhile, several reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan is feeling "helpless" and "broken" ever since Aryan Khan's arrest. A report published in Bollywood Life states that SRK is not eating much and neither is he sleeping.