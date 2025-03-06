The Ranveer Allahbadia and India's Got Latent controversy seems to have taken a toll on Samay Raina. That's what his friend and fellow YouTuber Shwetabh Gangwar has said in an interview. It was Ranveer's objectionable question on one of the episodes of Samay Raina's shows from where things spiralled. Police cases, FIRs, death threats to moral policing; the two went through a lot.

Broken, depressed

And now, Shwetabh, in a now deleted video has said that Samay is now scared and nothing less than a "broken man". "Bhaisahab, toota hua hai vo insaan (He is a broken man). When the controversy first erupted, I could still see the old Samay in him, but when I spoke to him last time, I saw a broken man... depressed, sad, scared," he said.

Shwetabh couldn't see Samay like that

Shwetabh revealed that he himself left Youtube for some time because he couldn't come out to help his friend, Samay. "I was emotionally drained. I couldn't see my friend like that," he said. Gangwar also mentioned that even the other panelists on the episode - Apoorva Mukhija, Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani have been through a tough time.

On their part, both Samay and Ranveer have apologised for their statements. Samay Raina went to the extent of deleting all the videos from his channel and added that he only wanted to make people laugh.

Samay's social media post

"Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," he wrote on his social media platform.

The Supreme Court gave Ranveer and Samay Raina a strict warning and has now allowed Ranveer to continue with his podcasts.