Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making the most of her holiday in Malaysia. After giving us glimpses into her retreat, Samantha has now shared some scintillating pictures in a swimwear amidst the jungles of Malaysia. The Family Man actress can be seen flaunting her curves as the rays of sunshine fall on her. The picture has 2.3 million likes and thousands of comments so far.

Netizens have been flocking in to drop comments on the diva's sensuous pictures. "Reason behind volcano eruption," wrote a user. "Seeing two beauties at the same time, one is nature and the other is you," another user commented. "Your Beauty Covered The Lake," read one of the comments. "Raising the bar," another of the comments read. "Nagachaitanya crying in bathroom," on more of the comments read.

Samantha on myositis and divorce

Ever since her myositis diagnosis and treatment, Samantha has found herself closer to nature. The talented actress basks in the beauty of the nature and keeps giving us glimpses of it. "I remember specifically the year before I had this problem, it was an extremely difficult year for me. I specifically remember the day that I think my friend/partner/manager Himank, and I were traveling back from Mumbai. And this was in June of the year before last, and I remember telling him that finally I feel calm. I haven't felt a little relaxed and a little calm in a very, very long time," Samantha said in a podcast about her divorce and myositis.

"And I finally feel like I can breathe and I can go to sleep, and I can now wake up and focus on my work and be the best that I can be at work. And I woke up with this condition. The reason I wanted to do this podcast was because after the experience, the harrowing experience that I've been through and well, an autoimmune condition is lifelong, so with what I'm dealing with right now as well, I'd rather want people be safe than sorry," she further added.