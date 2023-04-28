Pan India star, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is celebrating her 36th birthday today. The actor often treats her fans with day-to-day updates about her health, upcoming films and how she is striving hard and putting in her best to give to fight the autoimmune condition myositis.

In October 2023, Samantha shared with her fans and friends that she has been diagnosed with myositis, a condition that can cause muscles to become weak, tired and painful.

During the promotion of her film Shaakuntalam, she revealed that she has not fully recovered she also revealed that she is sensitive to light.

At the trailer launch in Mumbai, when the paparazzi flashed multiple camera lights while capturing her entry into the audi, the actress was uncomfortable and was seen closing her eyes and covering her eyes with her hands. She even subtly gestured the paps to not a flashlight on her face fans lashed out at the photogs for being highly insensitive.

Take a look.

Reel vs real life of Samantha

Recently, Samantha shared a series of photos on Instagram, including one that shows her receiving hyperbaric therapy for myositis. She also posted a screenshot of a search result that highlights the potential use of 'hyperbaric therapy' as a treatment option for autoimmune diseases.

However, the autoimmune disease doesn't stop the actress from working. She often shares her workout regime on her social media handles. From stretch training to cardio, Samantha is always ready to slay!

Samantha amps up the glam quo

Also, take a look at the times the actress amped up the glam quotient with her outfits!

Meanwhile, on the occasion of her birthday fans and friends from the fraternity have flocked on to social media and extended greetings on her special day!

Take a look

Wishing you a very happy birthday @Samanthaprabhu2. One of the most talented & Hardworking co-stars I've had the chance to work with. Have a great day ahead!#SamanthaRuthPrabhu pic.twitter.com/rxNOydurxe — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) April 28, 2023

Here's everything you need to know about 'hyperbaric therapy

Does Hyperbaric oxygen therapy limit activities?

No, Hyperbaric oxygen therapy doesn't limit activities.

What is hyperbaric oxygen therapy?

In a hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber, the air pressure is increased 2 to 3 times higher than normal air pressure. Under these conditions, your lungs can gather much more oxygen than would be possible by breathing pure oxygen at normal air pressure. This extra oxygen helps fight bacteria. It also triggers the release of substances called growth factors and stem cells, which promote healing.

A healthcare provider may suggest hyperbaric oxygen therapy if you have one of the following conditions:

Severe anaemia.

Brain abscess.

Bubbles of air in your blood vessels, known as arterial gas embolism.

Burns.

Carbon monoxide poisoning.

Crushing injury.

Deafness, sudden.

Decompression sickness.

Gangrene.

Infection of skin or bone that causes tissue death.

Non-healing wounds, such as a diabetic foot ulcer.

Radiation injury.

Skin graft or skin flap at risk of tissue death.

Traumatic brain injury.

Vision loss, sudden and painless

Precautions

There are some precautions patients should take before undergoing treatment. Patients should inform their healthcare provider of any medical conditions or medications they are taking, as well as any history of lung or ear problems. They should avoid smoking and consuming alcohol prior to treatment, as well as remove any flammable materials or jewellery before entering the chamber.

After hyperbaric oxygen therapy

Your therapy team will check on you after your session. A team member may look in your ears and take your blood pressure and pulse. If you have diabetes, your blood glucose is checked. Once the team decides you are ready, you can get dressed and leave.

You may feel somewhat tired or hungry following your treatment.