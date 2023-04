It was a star-studded Filmfare Awards 2023 with who's who from the Bollywood arena put their fashion foot forward. A slew of Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Saiee Manjrekar, Alaya F, Akshara Haasan, Tiger Shroff among others dazzled at the red carpet.

Filmfare Awards was held at the Jio Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai last night. The award show was hosted by Salman Khan and Maniesh Paul.

Salman Khan having a blast as the host of #FilmfareAwards2023

Kajol wore a suit to the event and not just any suit. Her outfit had its own story. She revealed in her caption, "Decided to be my own hero today off the red carpet and on it. Inspiration from the all-time red carpet heroes."

The heroes she was referring to are Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn, and the 3 Khans - Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir. Kajol has co-starred with all the aforementioned actors. Kajol gave herself the credit for the fabulous idea and the watch she wore belonged to her husband Ajay Devgn. She added the hashtag #doitlikeawoman.

Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi arrived at the 68th Filmfare Awards in a silver and nude outfit, featuring a round halter neck perfectly fitting her hourglass figure.

Tiger Shroff sported a single-breasted pink tuxedo and paired it with a pink shirt with embellishments. The actor completed his look with black wayfarers and formal black shoes.

Alia Bhatt looked glamorous in a black shimmery dress featuring a long tail.

Legendary actress Rekha wore a golden silk saree teamed up with just the right amount of makeup and bold red lip shade.

Actress Swara Bhaskar tied the knot with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad and attended the awards night with her husband. She wore a strapless full-length dress.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty wore a white halter-neck dress. The outfit features heavy embroidery and a thigh-high slit. Rhea completed her look with a hair bun and minimal makeup.

Janhvi arrived in a strapless purple gown. She completed her look with a diamond choker necklace and had her hair in soft curls. She also performed on stage at the event.

Alaya F too put up a glamorous appearance in a grey one-shoulder top and a skirt with a side slit.

Rakul Preet Singh wore a blue gown with a thigh-high slit and a train and completed her look with a diamond necklace.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, opted for a corset white and silver wrap-around dress.

Actress and Padma Shri awardee Raveena Tandon arrived at the 68th Filmfare Awards' red carpet wearing a stylish white pantsuit.

While Tejasswi chose a red gown, raising the temperature with her sultry look, Karan chose a more stylish version of a suit.

Salman Khan grooved to zingaat with Janhvi Kapoor and Manish Paul in Zingaat at Filmfare Awards 2023.

Govinda gave an electrifying performance.

Salman Khan grooving with Janhvi Kapoor and Manish Paul in Zingaat at

68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023.



[ #SalmanKhan? #JanhviKapoor#HyundaiFilmfareAwards2023 ] pic.twitter.com/g12eWflIJB — Bholi Si Surat (@sajan_da_thana) April 28, 2023

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hegde opted for a low-neckline silver dress and teamed up with subtle makeup, bold lip shade, and a sleek hairdo.

Here's a list of winners of the Filmfare Awards 2023.

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Film Critics: Badhaai Do

Alia Bhatt bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for Gangubai Kathiawadi at the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023.

Best Actor Critics: Sanjay Mishra for Vadh

Best Actress Critics: Bhumi Pednekar for Badhaai Do and Tabu for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for Jugjugg Jeeyo

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female): Sheeba Chaddha for Badhaai Do

Best Music Album: Pritam for Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Kesariya - Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Kesariya - Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Best Playback Singer (Female): Kavita Seth for Rangisari - Jugjugg Jeeyo

Best Debut Director: Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barwal for Vadh

Best Debut (Male): Ankush Gedam for Jhund

Best Debut (Female): Andrea Kevichusa for Anek

Best Dialogue: Prakash Kapadia and Utkarshini Vashishtha for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Screenplay: Akshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary and Harshvardhan Kulkarni for Badhaai Do

Best Story, Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary for Badhaai Do

Best Action: Parvez Shaikh for Vikram Vedha

Best Background Score: Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh for Dholida - Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Cinematography: Sudeep Chatterjee for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Costume: Sheetal Iqbal Sharma for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Editing: Ninad Kanolkar for An Action Hero

Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee for Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Best VFX: DNEG, Redfine for Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Special Awards

Lifetime Achievement Award: Prem Chopra

RD Burman Award For Upcoming Music Talent: Janhvi Shrimankar for Dholida - Gangubai Kathiawadi

About Filmfare Awards 2023

The award show will be telecast on April 28, 2023, on Colors TV.