Fans have been waiting with bated breath for DC's announcement of the latest flick Aquaman2. The latest teaser of the film was released however, the craze simply went downhill when DC Studios officially revealed that Amber Heard will return as Mera in Aquaman 2.

Amber's presence has irked DC fandom and they are ready to boycott the Aquaman sequel. Needless to say, Aquaman 2 will be the last DC movie of 2023, and Warner Bros. will have high hopes for the sequel after the first one became the biggest DC film of all time.

The reason why the sequel is being boycotted as rumour mills suggested that Heard had been removed from the movie by Warner Bros after she lost a defamation lawsuit filed by her ex-husband and actor Johnny Depp. And Heard's presence in the movie has enraged fans and how!

DC fandom is boycotting the Jason Momoa-starrer and is also urging others to do the same.

Take a look at some of the Tweets

Having these all Trend simultaneously is amazing to see! ?

How are those tides looking today?

Actually it was a success, there's almost 6 million people not going to see it plus their family and friends. So let that former actress have her 15-20 minutes or so because nobody is seeing the movie.

Amber Heard will be returning as Mera in Aquaman 2



Amber Turd is a proven abuser but Hollywood won't drop her because no one cares about domestic abuse when the victims are male

Johnny Depp may not want us to do this, but this movement is about more than him. His plight amassed an army who stood with him and will continue the fight against the face of toxic feminism & abuse against men.

Jason Momoa on #TheFlashMovie via Instagram:



"I'm so excited and proud of this movie. Love you, Ezra can't wait to see this aloha j."

A user said, "No one wants to see the liar and abuser."

Another said, "Johnny Depp lost jobs for 6 years because of her lies.

Even when an entire trial proved she was the abuser, she still gets rewarded. Hollywood hasn't—and never will—care about punishing real abusers."

Fans have come in support of Johnny Depp.

Take a look at the teaser poster.

Amber Heard officially returns as Mera in 'AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM.'

Heard had said she will be out of the DC movie

As per reports, Heard had mentioned during the court proceedings that she may be out of the DC movie. "They released me from my contract. And I fought to stay in it, and they kept me in it. I just don't know how much I'm in, actually, of the final cut," she said.

The Depp- Heard case

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial was one of the ugliest courtroom slugfests in the history of Hollywood. The Aquaman actress had accused Depp of domestic abuse charges and said that he was a possessive husband. Which Depp has denied.

Depp was the winner of the defamation trial, which was held in Fairfax, Virginia

Johnny Depp refuted the allegations and filed a defamation case in a Virginia court and he won the case. The trial ended with Depp being awarded $10 million in damages. While Heard was awarded $2 million in damages as well for being "defamed" by Heard's lawyer who had accused her of creating a hoax.