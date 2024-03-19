Samantha Ruth Prabhu reached the professional high at the same time when she was going through an ugly divorce. It was shortly after that that she was diagnosed with autoimmune disease myositis. Samantha has revealed that she received the offer to dance on Oo Antava the time when she was going through her divorce.

On going bold in Oo Antava

The Shakunthalam actress said that since she didn't have many people around her, giving their opinions, passing judgments; she was able to take it up. However, the flip side of not having your own tribe with you makes one make mistakes and eventually learn from them, she asserted. Samantha revealed that she never felt that she was sexy or could pull off a sexy role.

"I have always been very uncomfortable with my sexuality... I have always operated from a place like 'I am not good enough, I don't feel pretty, and I don't look like the other girls," she said. "Sexy is not my thing," Samantha further said. On the work front, Samantha will soon be seen in Citadel India along with Varun Dhawan.

When Samantha was called 'sympathy queen'

Samantha, in a recent interview, revealed that when she came public with the diagnosis of myositis, she was called a sympathy seeker by many. "I was called sympathy queen by the public. My journey as an actor, as a human being, I have evolved so much. Early on in my career, I was anxious and go up (online) looking for nasty articles and what was being written about me. The more people accused me of things, I started to almost question every thought of mine. They have forced me to become the person that I can be proud of," she told a portal.