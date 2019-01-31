Actress Samantha Akkineni was bowled over by Kangana Ranaut's performance in Manikarnika. Days after watching the movie, the actress tweeted to her sister Rangoli extending her greatest support to the latter.

Samantha Akkineni is a movie buff, who watches all interesting movie. But she rarely shares her reviews on social media. The actress watched Manikarnika and like everytime, she ignored to tweet her response. However, she took to Twitter to do it after two days, when she could not get over Kangana Ranaut's performance. She said that the Bollywood actress is possessed by Lakshmi Bhai.

Samantha Akkineni tweeted, "@Rangoli_A It has been 2 days and I can't get her performance out of my mind ..the only explanation I can give myself is that she must have been 'possessed ' it couldn't have been an act it just couldn't . Please congratulate her and tell her she has our greatest support."

Samantha is the next Tollywood celeb to praise Kangana after Ram Gopal Varma, who also said that she is possessed. However, Kangana is embroiled in a controversy with director Krish making allegations against her. Hardly any B-Town celeb has praised her or extended support to her.

In this wake, Samantha's support means a lot for Kangana Ranaut. But some viewers were not happy with her review of Manikarnika. They replied her that being a south Indian, she can't ignore Krish.

Mam u support #KanganaRanaut . Do u think #Krish is telling lies? Being a south indian actress, u know much about #krish .

Sad such a great actress which nobody is denying misuses power, power by any shod not be misused and shod be called out by one and all including actresses

But maximum people were happy with Samantha's support to Kangana and they heaped praises upon the wife of Naga Chaitanya. Hee are some of their comments

Thanks so much for your support. Means a lot to us. You are such a sweetheart ❤️ Would love to see u and #KanganaRanaut in a movie together. #Manikarnika

Delighted to see this I can't tell you how happy I am to see one actress praising other and especially #KanganaRanaut. Thank you so much for the support mam.

It takes great self confidence to appreciate other actresses work. I have always been a great fan of yours . So glad to see this tweet when everyone has been so negative towards #manikarnika

Hats off to you for supporting Kangana. You r so GENUINE and BRAVE

@Samanthaprabhu2 Appreciate you for not shying away and supporting good film #Manikarnika and terrific performance of #Kanagana, UNLIKE others.

Happy to see some positivity in this negative world ,, more power to strong women like u all.. #manikarnika #isupportkangana

I'm appreciate her acting But you're truly inspired us Goddess @Samanthaprabhu2 ❤️❤️ No one can replace youuu✌️

I am so impressed, real woman never shy to appreciate other woman's great work. Respect @Samanthaprabhu2 Mam Must watch film #ManikarnikaTheQueenOfJhansi

Queens supporting each other.. Thank you @Samanthaprabhu2 for appreciating #Manikarnika nd #KanganaRanaut ... .you both are the true gems of film industry...

Bollywood so called biggies need such kind of Heart and Courage to speak their Heart out ... thanks @Samanthaprabhu2

