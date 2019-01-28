Manikarnika co-director Krish Jagarlamundi has brought in a hurricane along with him to expose Kangana Ranaut's 'rude' and 'arrogant' and to unmask her in front of the entire film industry. He recently revealed how Kangana has fiddled with Manikarnika's director credits and how she had constantly humiliated him and pushed him away from the director's seat. And now Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel has come out in the open and spoken in the actress' defence.

While revealing what went behind the scenes before he decided to leave Manikarnika and shifted his focus to direct the much-talked-about NTR biopic, Krish said that Kangana re-shot almost 20-25 per cent portions of the first half and 10-15 per cent of the second half of Manikarnika that he had shot in a different way. And said that he got paid only 30 per cent of his fee.

He also revealed how she wanted Sonu Sood's role to be trimmed from 100 minutes to 60 minutes and deleted essential portions of Atul Kulkarni's Tatya Tope and Prajakta Mali's Kashibai's role including Suresh Oberoi and Kulbhushan Kharbanda's role.

Defending Kangana in the ongoing war of words, Rangoli tagged the Manikarnika director on Twitter and wrote, "@DirKrish chalo man liya you directed the whole film now please calm down, still Kangana is the leading face of the film let her enjoy this moment of her success and great appreciation, please leave her alone, we all believe you now please take a seat."

There were reports that Krish left Manikarnika shooting mid-way because of the creative differences between him and Kangana. The director, however, rubbished the reports and said that he decided to leave only after the film shoot was concluded.

Krish also accused Kangana of trying to distort the history of Rani Lakshmi Bai to make the film look more commercial. He said that Manikarnika didn't turn out to be what he had envisioned and said that he made gold but Kangana turned it into silver.