Krish aka Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, who is basking in on the success of Manikarnika, is one of the ace directors from the Telugu film industry and he has churned out many masterful movies in his career which spans over a decade.

Krish is one of the most prolific Indian filmmakers, who loves experimenting with his films. He has directed 10 movies in his career thus far and each of them belongs to different genres. Some of them are critically acclaimed and while some others are commercially successful movies. Here are the five movies of director Krish that you must watch to see his creativity.

1. Gamyam

Krish made his debut as an independent director in 2008 with his father Jagarlamudi Saibaba's maiden production Gamyam starring Allari Naresh, Sharwanand, and Kamalinee Mukherjee. The film became a big hit at the box office and won several awards, including the Best Picture and Best Director awards at the South Filmfare Award in 2009. It was later remade in Tamil as Kadalana Summa illa, in Kannada as Savaari and in Bengali as Dui Prithbi.

2. Vedam

The 2010 film starring Allu Arjun, Anushka Shetty and Manoj Manchu, was the first multi-starrer film in Telugu in over a decade. It emerged as one of the big money spinners of the year and also won four major awards at the 58th Filmfare Awards South. Krish received his second Best Director from Filmfare Award. It was also the second film to win the four major awards (Best Movie, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress), after Jeevana Jyothi in 1975.

3. Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum

Krish's fourth movie starring Rana Daggubati and Nayantara was an action drama film based on illegal mining in Bellary. Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum was well received by both critics and audiences and became hit at the box office. It was nominated for Filmfare Award for Best Director – Telugu.

4. Kanche

It was a war drama set against the retro backdrop of World War II. This Telugu film starring Varun Tej earned positive reviews from critics. It won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu at the 63rd National Film Awards ceremony and the state Nandi Award for Best Film in National Integration. The film was screened at the 2016 edition of All Lights India International Film Festival.

5. Gautamiputra Satakarni

It is a Telugu epic historical action drama film, which is based on the life of 2nd century AD Satavahana ruler Gautamiputra Satakarni. It is the landmark 100th film of Nandamuri Balakrishna and it is also the highest grossing film for the actor. It was nominated for Filmfare Award for Best Director – Telugu.