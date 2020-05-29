Actress Samantha Akkineni has done a #AskSam question session on Twitter and has answered some of the questions her followers asked. Her fans have been missing her for a long time and all they wanted was some time with their favourite star on social media.

From knowing what she has been doing during the lockdown period to what's her favourite film during childhood, fans have asked her a lot.

During the interaction, a fan asked Samantha to reveal her favourite thing about Rashmika Mandanna and Sam replied, "I think she's incredibly hard working .. those dance steps."

Twitter

Well, we agree with what Sam has said about the Bheeshma actress. Besides the efforts she puts in giving her best performance, the actress's dance steps in her recent film Bheeshma have been jaw-dropping. Samantha's words of appreciation have definitely cheered up all Rashmika fans and have made them really happy.

A fan even asked her about the latest thing she has done in the lockdown phase and the actress replied that 'home gardening' is the one, and her passion as well.

Instagram

When asked about what is the hardest part of being a celebrity, she replied, "To listen to things being said about you that aren't true." Well, how can fans of Naga Chaitanya end the session without asking about him? When a follower asked her about Chay and Akhil Akkineni, she said, "Best genes".

On the professional front, Samantha is all set to make her digital debut with The Family Man 2. Samantha has recently signed Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal which stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Instagram

She is also playing the titular role in Ashwin Saravanan's horror-thriller. Also, it is said that she might play the titular role in Bangalore Nagarathhamma biopic. Buzz is that she might do the Telugu remake of Kannada movie Diya.