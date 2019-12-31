The promo of the S Thaman-composed song Samajavaragamana from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo (AVPL) is getting a superb response. The viewers are impressed with Allu Arjun's dance, picturisation and beautiful locations.

Samajavaragamana has become a historical chartbuster with around 125 million views and 1.1 million likes on the YouTube channel of Aditya Music. Post its release, hundreds of aspiring artistes shot its cover songs and released them on various YouTube channels. Many of them have crossed 1 million views' mark.

The fans of Allu Arjun were curious about the music video of Samajavaragamana. The team of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo recently wrapped up the shooting of this soundtrack in France. When all the viewers were eagerly waiting to watch it, the makers of the movie have released its 1-minute-long promo of this song on YouTube at 11.07 am on December 31, as a New Year treat.

S Thaman tweets link to the music video

S Thaman tweeted the link to the music video of Samajavaragamana and wrote, "It's love everywhere u can't just skip a sec This one is full of life filled with true love ♥️ My love to @alluarjun & #Trivikram gaaru #PSVinod @hegdepooja ♥️ #sensationalsamajavaragamana VISUAL IS HERE Spread love SONG OF THE YEAR ♥️

The video of Samajavaragamana was an instant hit with the filmgoers. The viewers have fallen in love with Allu Arjun's dance moves, beautiful camera angles and exotic locales of France. A couple of hours after its release, Haarika & Hassine Creations tweeted, 1.5 Million realtime views with 100K Likes & counting for Song of the year, #Samajavaragamana Video Promo!! "

Here are some viewers' reactions on the promo of Samajavaragamana shared on Twitter:

idlebrain jeevi @idlebrainjeevi

#Samajavaragamanapromo is splendid as it captures the splendour of France in an aesthetic way! Looking forward for the movie release! #alavaikunthapurramloo

ᴛᴇᴊᴀ-ᴀ`` @SSAAitejAA

Simple Moves But Bunny Made them more awesome with His Unmatchable Grace.. repeatttsssss.. #SamajavaragamanaPromo

SUNNY DJ @Ikunasanyasirao

Sekhar master ❤️ Nuvu thop anna Perfect dancer ki perfect choreographer dorikithe ela untundo Ala untundi ❤️ Vintage bunny is back anthe ❤️ Red t shirt move Bunny anna dancer ra bhai Ayana blood lone undi adi dance ❤️ #SamajavaragamanaPromo #Samajavaragamana

Bunny - Youth Icon Of South India @BunnyYouthIconh

#SamajavaragamanaPromo #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo #Samajavaragamana Bunny Babu ♥️ Doesn't Matter How Many Moves he Done Before He Came Up With New One Again Just Unbelievable

Vamsidhar @Vamsidhar467