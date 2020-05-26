Salman Khan's fans are so much disappointed this Eid weekend that they trended the fake review and collection of Radhe, which was to release on May 22, but was delayed due to lockdown.

When it comes movie release dates, Eid belongs to superstar Salman Khan, as he has made sure to release his films on this festival every year. This year also, he had promised his fans to come up with Radhe on this occasion. But the Bollywood actor couldn't release the film, due to the covid19 pandemic.

The release of Salman Khan is a celebration for every trade expert and movie buff. They have always enjoyed talking about its box office prediction, advance booking, reviews, highlights, day-wise collection and comparison of its records with other movies. They are really missing these talks trending on social media this Eid. They imagined the situation, if Radhe was released on the date.

A day before its supposed release date, a fan named Rahul Verma (@RahulVerma4860) tweeted, "Advance update: 1. DELHI-NCR: 70-75% 2. Maharashtra: 38-40% 3. PATNA: 100% 4. WB: 85% 5. HYDRABAD: 85-90% 6. Tamil Nadu: 60-65% Historic advance booking for #Radhe !! All set to annihilate boxoffice records tomorrow."

On the day of its release date, M͓̽m͓̽o͓̽s͓̽e͓̽e͓̽n͓̽ (@TheMmoseen_87) regretted, "#Radhe opens with BANGG!!! EARTH SHATTERING response in Morning & Noon Shows Rejoice Salmania This could have been my tweet today But Sadly ......It's not @BeingSalmanKhan."

Sumit Kadel opined that The Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer would have received record breaking opening at the box office. The film trade analyst tweeted, "Had not been #Corona pandemic, #Radhe would have taken ₹ 45-50 cr opening today on EID. (solo release). Trade people would've been busy calculating opening day early estimate by now."

A fan said that he missed watching Radhe with his family. Hazra (@h_hazra) tweeted on May 24, "Planned to watch #Radhe with entire family on Eid the day it was announced. Since there's no Radhe, #SalmanKhan's Tumko Na Bhool Payenge will do. Reviving precious childhood memories I have watching this movie again with cousins Now my #Eid doesn't feel incomplete ."

Karthick Shivraman (@Iskarthi) tweeted, "#Radhe day today (if things were normal) Could have MASS ka Baap on Big-screen today with his Bombastic return of one of his Iconic Character #Radhe.. Many Single screens would have experienced the Hysteria of #Salman Bhai fansSmiling face with sunglasses #Salamisim #RadheYourMostWantedBhai #SalmanKhan."

Here are fake reviews of Radhe shared on Twitter:

Thala SK @Thala__SK

#Radhe One Word Review: BLOCKBUSTER He Aces The Role Of Radhe... Superbly Directed And Well Executed ... The Screenplay Is Very Intriguing And Will Keep You Hooked Throughout The Movie.. Rating : ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 @BeingSalmanKhan @DishPatani@PDdancing

Anil @Being_Anil_Dvn

So just watched #Radhe #Radhe: BOMBASTICF A classic Salman Khan festival flick with refined back-drop of a stylish crime thriller with enthralling score and larger-than-life heroism. All records is in Danger 1st 400 cr movie of bollywood #SalmanKhan #RadheReview

Prashanth @Prashanth13G

#Radhe Review: SPECTACULAR, TERRIFIC @BeingSalmanKhan as RADHE is Unstoppable & is Back with a Bang Going to be the BIGGEST ever Boxoffice DHAMAAKA this EID despite Clash .