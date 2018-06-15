Salman Khan starrer Race 3, directed by Remo D'Souza, has received a grand opening in theatres across the country after a huge criticism faced by the franchise on switching to a new director and completely new star cast. While Salman Khan's fans have been waiting eagerly for the movie, a group of audiences felt that the Race franchise belongs to Saif Ali Khan.

Race 3 has ended up to be a huge disappointment to audiences. The hard to believe stunts, disappointing script, pretentious acting, and terrible dialogues make the movie a complete blunder.

Salman Khan, who has been into offering back-to-back over Rs 100 crore club movies for the past couple of years, might not win the hearts this time. In fact, after the previous version of Race, the movie seems to have quite predictable twists, which is yet again disappointing for fans.

The storyline revolves around Shamsher Singh (Anil Kapoor), who is a stylish and wealthy owner of illegal arms dealing business. His kids Suraj (Saqib Salim), Sanjana (Daisy Shah), and Sikandar (Salman Khan) seem to be together but they're not. Race 3 is the story of how these three people conspire and try to kill one another for power and wealth. The sequencing, the drama, and the adventure lead to a heavy mess, which seems tough-to-be-handled by the producers.

Race 3 also marks the comeback of Bobby Deol, whose shirtless avatar was in talks as soon as the movie's trailer was released. In fact, the parts played by Bobby Deol's character Yash show his disinterest in playing the character. He plays the most trusted man in the threesome's (Suraj, Sanjana, and Sikandar's) life and he is the game-changer in the movie, yet the charisma of the humble hero fails to keep you stuck.

The third instalment of Race has remained a much-talked-about movie of 2018 because of the most "Wanted" hero. The beautiful Jacqueline Fernandes and the "Jhakaas" Anil Kapoor are yet another treat on the screen.

It will be interesting to see what wins – a good movie or a popular actor?