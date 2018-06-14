Director Remo D'Souza's action-adventure thriller Race 3 starring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem, is just one day away from its release. A special screening was organised on Tuesday which was attended by industry stalwarts like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni, Salman's brother Sohail Khan and wife Seema Khan, director David Dhawan, Sajid Nadiadwala and Huma Qureshi.

While the stars are yet to give away their verdict on the film, an insider, who watched Race 3 at the screening, has revealed some intruiging details to BollywoodLife.com about the third instalment of producer Ramesh Taurani's successful Race franchise.

According to the insider, like any other Salman Khan film, Race 3 has been made on much more higher scale than any of the superstar's previous outings. The movie seems to be visually quite appealing right from the first scene to the last while the 3D effect gives viewers a larger than life cinematic experience.

Remo D'Souza, who took over Abbas-Mustan for Race 3, seems to have put all his efforts while directing the film keeping the audience and Salman Khan's persona in mind.

Talking about the storyline, which is touted to be filled with many twists and turns, the insider says the narration is highly engaging and will manage to keep the audience at the edge of their seats. Viewers will be treated with a big twist before the interval which will say a lot about the characters in the film.

The insider claims that the climax of Race 3 is something which will create suspense throughout the entire film and audience won't be able to figure out what's happening until the last scene.

There is no doubt that Salman Khan and Bobby Deol's shirtless scene is one of the major highlights which will make the audience jump off their seats. Jacqueline's role seems to be much more than a supporting actress and she looks amazingly hot as always. Apparently, she has a lot of important scenes in the film which will keep the audience intrigued.

Daisy Shah, on the other hand, will be high on swag and attitude along with Saqib Saleem who will sweep the ladies off their feet with his chiselled physique. Talking about Bobby Deol, he is making a stunning comeback with his villainous avatar and seems to have done full justice to his character.

While Race 3 has already released in UAE, it will open in theatres in India on June 15.

Stay tuned to IBTimes.co.in for Race 3 full movie review.