Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's father Salim Khan has welcomed the Supreme Court's historic verdict on the Ayodhya dispute and said that Muslims should build a college at the alternative 5-acre land instead of discussing this dispute further. They should love, forgive and move on.

The five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, ruled on November 9 that the disputed land belonged to the government as per the tax records. It ordered the land to be handed over to a trust to build the Hindu temple. It also ordered the government to give an alternate 5-acre land to Sunni Waqf Board to build the mosque. Many celebrities across the country welcomed the verdict.

Reacting to SC's verdict on Ayodhya dispute, Salim Khan told IANS, "So now after 'The-End' of this story (Ayodhya dispute), Muslims should adhere to these two virtues and march forward. Mohabbat zahir kariye aur maaf kariye (show love and forgive). Do not rewind, recap such issues now...just move ahead from here."

The 83-year-old story writer welcomed the SC's verdict and commended the Indian society for accepting it peacefully. Salim Khan said, "The manner in which peace and harmony is being maintained, after the announcement of such a sensitive verdict, is commendable. Let's accept...a very old dispute has been settled. From core of my heart, I welcome the decision."

Salim Khan opined that a college should be built in the 5-acre land. He told IANS, "Muslims should not discuss this (Ayodhya dispute). Instead, they should discuss their basic problems and try to find out solutions. The reason why I am saying that is we need schools and hospitals... why I am suggesting that is it would be better if we build a college at the alternative 5-acre land, to be provided in Ayodhya for building a mosque."

Salman Khan's father added, "Hume Masjid ki zaroorat nahi. Namaz to hum kahin bhi padh lenge...train mein, plane mein, zameen par, kahin bhi padh lenge (we can offer namaz anywhere, in train, plane or on the floor). But we need better schools. Talim achchi milegi 22 crore musalmano ko, toh is desh kee bahut si kamiyan khatam ho jayengi (if 22 crore Muslims get good education, then many problems of this counrty would be solved)."

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet, Salim Khan said, "I agree with the PM, we really need peace today. We need peace to focus on our objectives. We have to think of our future. We should realise that better future exists for those who are educated in a better way. The real issue is that Muslims are not so well in taleem (education). So I would repeat that let us say 'The-End' (for Ayodhya issue) and make a new beginning."