Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, November 9 said the Ayodhya verdict should not be seen as a victory or defeat of anyone and urged all to strengthen the spirit of nationalism. In a series of tweets, Modi said the decision is notable as it highlights that any dispute can be amicably solved in the spirit of due process of law. He also said the verdict reaffirms the independence, transparency and far-sightedness of the judiciary.

"The Supreme Court has given its verdict on the Ayodhya issue. This verdict shouldn't be seen as a win or loss for anybody. Be it Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti, it is imperative that we strengthen the spirit of Rashtra Bhakti. May peace and harmony prevail," he said. Modi also said that the decision illustrates that everybody is equal before the law.

"The halls of justice have amicably concluded a matter going on for decades. Every side, every point of view was given adequate time and opportunity to express differing points of view. This verdict will further increase people's faith in judicial processes." He said the calm and peace maintained by the 130 crore Indians in the run-up to the verdict manifests India's inherent commitment to peaceful coexistence.

"May this very spirit of unity and togetherness power the development trajectory of our nation. May every Indian be empowered." The Supreme Court on Saturday gave the 2.77 acre disputed land in Ayodhya to the Hindus and asked the government to give alternate land to the Sunni Waqf Board, which was a party to the title suit.

In the unanimous judgement, the five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi directed the Centre to form within three months a trust which will build a temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.