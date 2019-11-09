The Supreme Court today delivered the historic verdict on Ayodhya land dispute case. The top court cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed land in Ayodhya while allotted a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

A five-judge constitution bench, including Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer delivered the unanimous verdict. The deity Ram Lalla, one of the litigants of the case, has been given the ownership of the 2.77-acre disputed site. "The right of Ram Lalla to the disputed property is subject to the maintenance of peace and law and order and tranquillity," the apex court stated.

Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict, Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh was put under a thick blanket of security. The government has rushed in 4000 paramilitary personnel and 30 bomb squads apart from the regular security at the disputed site. All dharamshalas in Ayodhya are shut today and all non-locals have also been asked to leave the city.

Ayodhya judgement: Reactions

On Ayodhya verdict, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "It is a landmark judgement. Appeal to the public to maintain peace and calm."

Zafaryab Jilani, All India Muslim Personal Law Board said, "Respect the verdict but the judgement is not satisfactory. There should be no demonstration of any kind anywhere on it."

