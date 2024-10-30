Seema Sajdeh has expressed her fears over Salman Khan receiving death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Seema was married to Salman Khan's younger brother Sohail Khan. The two got married in 1998 and were married till 2022. The estranged couple has two kids together – Nirvaan and Yohan. Seema Sajdeh said that she and Sohail were still married when they started shooting for the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Seema also added that despite their divorce, she has that bond with him and the Khan family despite all of them moving their separate ways in life. "I was still married to Sohail when we started filming the very first season of the show (The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives). I have two beautiful kids with him (Sohail). There will always be this bond with him and the members of the Khan family which we share irrespective of us moving forward with our individual lives," she said in an interview.

Seema also added that she was worried for the safety of her kids and for everyone when Salman Khan and Salim Khan received death threats. "When there was news about threats that were floating, I, of course, was worried for my kids and more so for everyone, to be honest. It sure does bother you because you're, at the end of the day, concerned about everyone's safety," she told India Today.

Recently, in another interview, Sajdeh had praised Salman Khan and family for standing behind Malaika Arora when her father passed away by suicide. Salman and Arbaaz were one of the first ones to reach and even Salim Khan and Salma Khan paid the actress a visit. Seema called the Khan family 'rocks' and added that this is what makes them the family they are.