Salman Khan is riding high on success with the release Race 3, the movie which demolished in box office collection on the opening weekend. The actor is now all set to get busy with his next venture, Bharat, a Hindi adaptation of the 2014 South Korean drama, An Ode To My Father. The movie also stars Priyanka Chopra and marks her reunion with Salman on screen after ten years.

The film was supposed to go on floors in London by the end of July but according to a report by Mid-day, the director had to make changes in plans of shooting the film in Europe because of Salman Khan's conviction in April for the blackbuck poaching case on 1998, the actor is out on bail.

A source told Mid-Day, "There is a fair chance that Salman will not be allowed to enter the UK given his conviction in the case. He is currently out on bail and has been permitted to perform in the US because the concerts had been announced beforehand. Bharat was to kick off in London, followed by stints in Spain, Poland, and Portugal. But, it will be difficult for Salman to procure permission to shoot in any of the European countries for extended period of time. As a result, Zafar has only briefed the team about the first schedule that will be held in Punjab."

The team is planning on shooting the movie in Abu Dhabi, a production member revealed to the daily, "Canada is another option. However, with the current terms of his conviction, Salman can't shoot a straight 45-day schedule outside India. Even if the courts allow it, it may draw unnecessary attention from people. The team has decided it's best to avoid shooting overseas."

Meanwhile, Salman's Race 3 has crossed the 100-crore mark in its first three days at the box office. The film is directed by Remo D'Souza and also stars, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and others.