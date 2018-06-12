Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is all set for his upcoming film Race 3. The actor is currently busy promoting the film with Salman Khan, Bobby Deol and others.

The veteran actor has had quite a busy schedule lately. His daughter Sonam recently married a Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja. The wedding was a spectacular affair and the guest list included a lot of Bollywood celebrities.

In the videos, the Bollywood stars were seen shaking a leg to Bollywood tunes and having a good time. Anil Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor were seen dancing and singing together.

Anil Kapoor performed on his favorite tracks on the Mehendi ceremony and his energy was unbeatable.

When asked about how he managed to be so energetic, the actor replied "I saw my daughter Sonam happy and that made me happy. So, the energy you're talking about came from that happiness," reports the DNA.

Now isn't that sweet? The actor also spoke about him being positive no matter what the world says.

"I am not delusional. If you see the films that I have done and the roles I have chosen — I know what I can do and cannot do. No matter what people say, I know where I stand. I am in a place where I do things which make me happy and positive." he added.

Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor would soon be sharing screen space for the first time in the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film also stars Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao. The movie is being directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar.

His upcoming film, Race 3, is directed by Remo D'Souza, and also stars Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and others.