Salman Khan, the biggest superstar in the Indian film industry has completed 33 years in Bollywood. The actor had made his debut in Bollywood with the movie Biwi Ho To Aisi in 1988. The film had Rekha, Farooq Sheikh, and Bindu in the lead roles, while Salman Khan played a minor character named Vicky. In 1989, Salman Khan proclaimed his presence in the industry by delivering a blockbuster with Maine Pyar Kiya, directed by Sooraj Barjatya.

Salman Khan's salary Biwi Ho To Aisi

According to a report published in the Indian Express, Salman Khan was given Rs 11,000 to play the role of Vicky in Biwi Ho To Aisi. The report also noted that Salman had used his personal wardrobes for the shooting of this movie.

Even though Salman had a minor role in Biwi Ho To Aisi, Suresh Bhagat who was the producer of the film had complete confidence in Salman Khan. While talking to media outlets, Suresh had once revealed that there was something special about Salman Khan's personality.

During an episode of Salman Khan-hosted Sony TV show Dus Ka Dum, the actor had once revealed that his casting in Biwi Ho To Aisi was all about timing and fate.

Salman Khan: Upcoming movies

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy with the filming of Tiger 3, a sequel to Ek Thaa Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Touted to be a high voltage action thriller, the shooting of the film is currently progressing steadily in Russia.

Katrina Kaif is playing the role of the lady lead in this movie which is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. One of the major highlights of this movie is the character played by Emraan Hashmi. According to reports, the Murder actor is playing the role of the lead antagonist in this movie.