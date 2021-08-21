Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are widely considered the most charming on-screen pair in Bollywood, and both of them had set the screen on fire in the past with movies like Ek Thaa Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hain. And now, the duo is back in action with their new movie 'Tiger 3', a third installment in the Tiger franchise. According to the latest updates, Salman and Katrina have apparently flown to Russia to shoot some crucial scenes for this movie.

Tiger 3: One of the biggest Bollywood films

Tiger 3 is widely touted to be one of the biggest Bollywood films ever made, and it is being shot with a mammoth budget. It was earlier this year that the shooting of this much-anticipated movie began in Mumbai. Director Maneesh Sharma shot some crucial scenes of this movie featuring Salman and Katrina during this Indian schedule.

As per reports, the Russian schedule of the movie is now progressing steadily. The makers have already completed shooting an extravagant car chasing sequence.

"Tiger 3's shoot is currently taking place in the city of St Petersburg. The Russia schedule began with a grand car chase action sequence. The Indian and Russian units seemed very well prepared and also adhered to the Covid-19 safety guidelines. Also, the Russian authorities are providing complete cooperation so that the shoot takes place without any hiccups," a close source to the movie told Bollywood Hungama.

Emraan locks horns with Salman Khan

One of the major highlights of Tiger 3 will be Emraan Hashmi's role as the lead antagonist. Emraan Hashmi's character is apparently very powerful, and he will have direct confronting scenes with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Even though Emraan Hashmi is not a part of the ongoing Russian schedule, he is expected to join the crew during the upcoming shooting schedule in Turkey.