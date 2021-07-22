Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor celebrated Eid-al-Adha by spending quality time with family. Sara Ali Khan shared a lovely family picture with her brothers and father on Instagram. The picture had Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali, Sara Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and little Jeh posing happily for a family pic. While Sara kept the face of Jeh hidden, we could totally imagine the little bundle of joy he is.

"Eid Mubarak. May Allah grant everyone peace, prosperity and positivity. Inshallah hoping for better times for us all," Sara wrote on Instagram by sharing the picture. Several Bollywood celebs and industry people started showering the picture with adorable comments and emojis. Sara's picture went viral in no time.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan's sister, Soha Ali Khan also shared several pictures of her wishing everyone "Eid Mubarak!" Soha looked stunning in a peach coloured suit with little makeup. Wishing everyone, Soha wrote, "Eid Mubarak! Love and light"

Huma Qureshi also wished everyone on the occasion. Sharing several pictures of herself in a stunning anarkali suit, she wrote, "Eid Mubarak!! Peace Joy Light and Kebabs!! My duas for the whole world" Huma is riding high on the success of Maharani. Huma's role has been praised by critics and audiences alike.

Emraan Hashmi also shared a picture of the festive spread at his home. "Wishing everyone Eid Mubarak (what's left of the Eid food that I couldn't eat #diet #gym," he wrote.