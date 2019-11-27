Emraan Hashmi has had a successful start to his career, but he could not keep that up for too long. Owing to his initial movie choices, the actor had gotten a serial kisser image, which he feels did not go down well for his career or people's perception about him in real life.

In an interview with Zoom TV, Emraan said that because of his serial kisser tag, people often think him to be someone who "breaks homes" or destroys relationships. He further said that no one easily believes that he is a good man in real life. The actor's comments were in response to John Abraham recently saying that because of the kind of films he does, he mostly gets patriotic roles.

"They think I break homes"

"Yeah, people might see him be a patriot, for me it would be like a guy who breaks homes, who ruins relationships, infidelity. These are the things that come to people's mind when they see my face. And I am a nice guy. I am a very nice guy. People don't believe that" Emraan said.

In an earlier interview, the Baadshaho actor had said that although the serial kisser image had initially helped in his career, the same tag had become a problem for growth in his career.

Serial Kisser image backfired!

"When you evolve as an actor and try to explore new and varied avenues, the tag becomes a sort of a deterrent for you. People tend to like you more in a particular kind of role. But for every actor, there is a saturation point. I think I have reached it now, and need to find new kind of roles," the actor had said.

After featuring in a web series Bard of Blood, he will next be seen in a crime thriller titled The Body. An official remake of a Spanish movie by the same name, The Body also features Rishi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala among others. It is slated to be released on December 13.