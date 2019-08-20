Emraan Hashmi, who is known to be a ladies man, at least on screen, once said that he would want to steal Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Abhishek Bachchan.

During a rapid fire round on Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar asked Emraan to name one thing, not necessarily materialistic, that he would like to steal from certain people, Emraan had made the said remark.

When asked what he would steal from Abhishek Bachchan, Emraan instantly replied, "his wife", who is Aishwarya. This answer from the actor left KJo burst out into a laughter. When asked about Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan had similar answer as he said he would like to steal his girlfriends. Interestingly, even in regard to Saif Ali Khan, Emraan said he would like to steal his wife that is Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Well, Emraan's answers on the show's rapid fire round suggested that either he was really obsessed with other stars' wives or he was just too desperate to win the hamper, which he eventually did for his spontaneous and bold replies.

The said episode of Koffee With Karan also had Mahesh Bhatt as the other guest. The veteran director too was in his spontaneous best on the show, and decision to declare Emraan the winner was not an easy one for Karan.

Meanwhile, Emraan will next be seen in a multi-starrer gangster movie titled Mumbai Saga. The first look poster of the film was released recently. Apart from Emraan, the film features John Abraham Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Prateik Babbar and Amole Gupta.