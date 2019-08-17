Trust Karan Johar, his couch and his coffee shots on the show – Koffee with Karan to stir up quite a storm. From scandalous statements to accidental confessions, celebrities from all walks of life have managed to grab headlines after every episode of the show. Let's take a look at 5 most scandalous statements made by celebs on the show.

Plastic Aishwarya Rai: Imran Khan and chachu Mahesh Bhatt's rapid fire on Koffee with Karan, can most certainly be called the most controversial one. While Imran Khan didn't leave a stone unturned in creating a storm with his answers, Mahesh Bhatt too, was strongly uninhibitedly opinionated. While Imran Khan said called Aishwarya Rai plastic and also said that Shraddha Kapoor should eat something.

Overrated Kajol: Mahesh Bhatt was also in no mood to mince his words and gave some straight forward, sharp answers. On being asked who is an overrated director and actor in the industry. Mahesh Bhatt named Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Kajol.

Housewife Sonakshi Sinha: On being asked what could be an alternate career option for Sonakshi Sinha, the candid Kareena had said, "Housewife."

Akshay Kumar's extra inches: Known for her wit and humour, Twinkle Khanna gave it back sharply to Karan Johar during the rapid fire round. When Karan asked Twinkle 'what is that one thing that Akshay have but the Khans don't? Khanna cheekily said, "Few extra inches". While she meant in terms of height, for many the answer did veer towards a different direction. Ahem!

Priyanka Chopra's accent: Until they appeared on the show together, there was no denying the fact that both Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor have been fierce competitors. So, when Karan asked Kareena what is that one question she woild like to ask Priyanka, Kareena was quick to say, "Where does she get the accent from?" And in her response, Priyanka too nailed it by saying, "The same place her boyfriend gets it from."

Ouch! Weren't these some of the most shocking and scandalous statements ever made on the show.