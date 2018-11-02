Salman Khan was shattered when Priyanka Chopra decided to quit Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming directorial Bharat at the last minute citing her engagement with Nick Jonas.

While Salman and his family have maintained they don't hold any grudge against the Quantico actress, it is now being said that Salman probably won't attend Priyanka's wedding despite the latter trying to mend the burnt bridges between them.

In fact, Salman and family were reportedly the first ones to receive the wedding invitation and Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra made sure they reminded the "Khandaan" to be at her wedding when they attended Aayush Sharma's birthday bash last week. But it looks like Salman is in no mood to forgive Priyanka for her sudden exit from Bharat.

"Salman is really annoyed with her. Why did she pursue him and his family to get the role in Bharat only to back out at the last minute? Now she's trying to get back into bhai's good books. Last week, she attended bhai's brother-in-law Aayush's birthday party with her mother, and made sure to remind the Khan family to be at her wedding," One of Salman's friend was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Priyanka and Nick's wedding celebrations will be held from November 29 to December 2 at Meherangarh Fort or Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The traditional Indian wedding will begin with ceremonies of Mehendi, Sangeet and the wedding rituals.

The Quantico actress was recently seen partying hard with her family and friends at her pre-wedding celebrations in the US. Her bridal shower was held in New York City, with actresses Neetu Kapoor and Sonali Bendre in attendance.