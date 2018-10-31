After the official announcement of the Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh on November 14 and 15, 2018, Bollywood fans are awaiting an announcement from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas of their wedding date. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jona' wedding celebrations will be held from November 29 to December 2, 2018, in Rajasthan, India.

The location will be Meherangarh Fort and maybe even Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, as earlier reported. The tabloid reports that Priyanka Chopra will be shooting for her film The Sky is Pink until November 25, 2018, after which she will gear up for her wedding.

The Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding celebrations will be complete with Indian traditional style ceremonies of Mehendi, Sangeet and the wedding rituals, starting from November 29 to December 2, 2018. The actual wedding date of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas is said to be December 2, but it could also be December 1 with the reception being on the next day. We are awaiting an official announcement.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged in Mumbai, India at her Juhu home on August 18, 2018, in a traditional roka ceremony. Nick Jonas and his parents won hearts when they donned traditional Indian attire for the ceremony. All eyes will be on Nick Jonas to see what sherwani or kurta he wears for his wedding! Most probably it will be by designer Manish Malhotra.

We wonder if there will be a white wedding for Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding as well, in India or New York / Los Angeles where the couple will be staying post marriage.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has been partying with friends and family as part of her pre-wedding celebrations in the US. Her mother-in-law Denise Jonas posted a cute picture with her, saying, "Daughter-in-love" and that she was blessed to have Priyanka Chopra in her son's life! Take a look.

Priyanka Chopra's bridal shower was held in New York City, with actresses Neetu Kapoor and Sonali Bendre in attendance. Neetu Kapoor is there for Rishi Kapoor's treatment and Sonali Bendre is in the US for her own cancer treatment.

Priyanka has been sharing pictures of her bridal shower and also Instagram stories. In one post, she says, "Love, laughter and a room full of amazing ladies...and some special gentlemen (what a special surprise)! Thank you so much @mubinarattonsey and @anjula_acharia for throwing me such a memorable bridal shower that broke all the rules! My amazing friends and family who made me feel so special and loved, thank you. And to top it off @tiffanyandco Perfect! Here's sharing it with you..."

Priyanka Chopra seems to be in 'baby mode' already, going by the picture of Nick Jonas she shared while cradling her nephew!

Priyanka Chopra will resume work on December 17, 2018, but it is not known where Nick and Priyanka are headed for their honeymoon.

Watch this space for more on the Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding!