Payal Rohatgi has come down heavily on Salman Khan for not urging a CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She said that he will stop the drama of Being Human if he has not benefited.

Actress Payal Rohatgi tweeted a video of her speaking about Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and captioned it with, "Ram Ram ji With love to Superstar #SalmanKhan ji Just because I didn't speak earlier didn't mean I don't notice Sir Humanity #CBIEnquiryForSushantSinghRajut #PayalRohatgi."

In the video, Payal Rohatgi is saying, "When Yogeshwar Dutt opposed Salman Khan becoming the good will ambassador of India at the Rio Olympics, the actor had made 10 phone calls to Sangram singh in the midnight and requested him to speak in favour of him. He had asked him tell the wrestler to stop talking negative about him."

Payal Rohatgi added, "Sangram ji had supported Salman because the appointment of him as the good will ambassador of India at the Rio Olympics was a good gesture. But whenever he need, he can speak to 10-12 people. But as an Indian actress, I request him to tweet a CBI inquiry in to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Then he refuses to talk about it and refuses to comment on it. When it is of his benefits, he call 10 places. But when he feels that there is no benefits for him, he will stop the drama of Being Human."

Soon after hearing the news about Sushant's death, Salman Khan tweeted on June 14, "U will be missed ... #RIPSushant." In the late days, the actor was heavily trolled and faced criticism for nepotism, which many think is responsible for the suicide of the actor. However, his fans started abuse the trolls.

Salman Khan has requested his fans to stand with Sushant's family. The Bollywood superstar tweeted on June 20, "A request to all my fans to stand with sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful."