Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will watch Mahesh Babu's Maharshi, which is set to hit the screens on May 9. After Thalapathy Vijay, the B-Town is apparently planning for its Hindi remake.

The promos of Maharshi have grabbed many eyeballs and generated a lot of curiosity about the movie. Mahesh Babu's different getups, action, comedy and punch dialogues featured in its teaser and trailer have caught the attention of the film buffs, who are eagerly waiting for its release in the theatres.

A film gets huge demand for its remake rights after it becomes a hit at the box office. But what is unusual about Maharshi is that there is a great demand for its rights even before it screens. It was recently rumoured that a Kollywood filmmaker showed interest in remaking Maharshi in Tamil. He has planned to rope in superstar Vijay for the lead role played by Mahesh Babu.

Just a day before its release in the cinema halls we hear that superstar Salman Khan has shown interest in the Hindi remake of Maharshi. The rumour mills are abuzz with the news that the makers are holding a special screening of the film for the Bollywood actor, who will watch the film with Prabhu Deva and the team of Dabangg 3. If he is impressed with it, he is likely to give his consent for its Hindi remake.

It was recently rumoured that Dil Raju wanted to expand his production Sri Venkateswara Creations and give it pan-India appeal. He has joined hands with Boney Kapoor to produce the Hindi remake of F2 - Fun and Frustration. If Salman Khan agrees to do Maharshi remake, the Telugu producer might jointly bankroll its Hindi adaptation with another Bollywood producer.

Salman Khan is one of the most popular actors from the Hindi film industry. But a remake of a Telugu film gave him a big break and catapulted him to stardom. Back in 2009, his career was on the verge of ending, when he starred in Wanted, which was the remake of Mahesh Babu's blockbuster movie Pokiri. This remake revived his career and made him what he is today. He might accept Maharshi remake too.