Sources close to the censor board reveal that the officials were impressed with Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh and they have all rave reviews for the Vamshi Paidipally-directed film.

Maharshi is scheduled for worldwide release on May 9. The officials of the censor board watched the first copy of the movie at a special screening and awarded a U/A certificate for the film without any suggestion for cut and mute on May 3. Its final copy has a runtime of 178 minutes (2.58 hours).

Hours after its censorship, several Twitter handles leaked the story of Maharshi and also shared its reviews claiming them to be from the censor board. According to these posts, the film is about a guy, who keeps earning money above all other stuff in life. But he realises his mistake after the death of his close friend and gives up his luxurious life to uplift the farmers. Read a detailed story.

Maharshi deals with routine comedy and romance in the first half, which has slow-paced narration in parts. But the story gains momentum before the interval and the second half is interesting and high on emotional quotient. Mahesh Babu is the showman, while Pooja Hegde lacks enough screen space. Allari Naresh shines through his small role. The film has rich production values, according to Twitter buzz.

Here are some reviews of Maharshi shared on Twitter by the sources close the censor board.

PeecheDekhoPeeche @JhambalH

Maharshi Story from Censor.. #Maharshi #Censor Positives Mahesh Performance Comedy in first half Mass elevation scenes in second half Negatives Songs (tea break ) Opening scenes in USA willnot gowell with Mass No Twists and turns Pooja Hegde less role Similarity with BAN SM

DJ Jaadhu‏ @AaryanGonaReddy

#Maharshi Censor talk - Nothing New..SRM+BAN+Yevadu Mixture MB's Single Expression Show All Over Irritates the Audience for Sure Disaster Songs and Useless Fake Emotional Scenes Final Verdict- BIGGEST Disaster of 2019 #MaharshiOnMay09th

Movies Box Office‏ @MovieBoxoffice5

#Maharshi Censor Report 1st half - Good, Little bit drag but Mahesh Babu & Allari Naresh college scenes worked out very well 2nd half - Below Avg, Weak Pre-climax & Climax, Unnecessary emotional scenes disturbed the 2nd half Overall An Average film !!

Hanu ™ @HanuNTR

Censor Report #Maharshi Below Average 1st Half ROD 2nd Half Same Routine Acting from Mahesh Babu, Looks like another DISASTER in SuperStar's career. Total 14 DISASTERS so far.

Umair Sandhu‏ @UmairFilms

First Review #Maharshi from UAE Censor Board ! A Well Made Film in all aspects. #MaheshBabu Stole the Show all the way. Full on engaging Social Thriller. @hegdepooja looking Stunning in the film. Paisa Vasool Family Entertainer ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Gurubaba‏ @Gurubab03523232

#Maharshi #MaharshiOnMay9th Maharshi: Censor report. Mainly to tell about Mahesh Babu he steals the show his performance is extraordinary. Take a bow. Audio visually it's a treat. DSP RR is awesome no words to say. Main script about farmers. Vamshi has taken to another level.

OverSeasRights.Com‏ @Overseasrights