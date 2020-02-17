Social media has been divided over Sidharth Shukla winning the Bigg Boss 13 trophy and Asim Riaz ending up as the first runner-up. A section of people including TV celebrities are calling Sidharth undeserving, hailing Asim as 'Public ka winner', and also bashing Colors TV for being biased towards Shukla.

Amid the outrage, a video of Bigg Bigg 13 control room has also been doing the rounds of the internet wherein a woman can be heard saying that Sidharth and Asim had received equal votes. While many people have started trending boycott channel hashtag and vowed never to watch Bigg Boss again, Salman Khan too has reportedly pledged not to host Bigg Boss hereafter.

It is being said that Salman is unhappy with Sidharth winning the controversial reality show. He reportedly felt that the channel was being biased towards Sidharth from the very beginning which he couldn't stop from happening being the show's host. The Dabangg star also got very angry with the makers when they had decided to pronounce Sidharth as the winner of this season. Earlier, too, Salman had expressed his disappointment about the show and Sidharth taking home Bigg Boss 13 trophy was the last nail in the coffin for him.

"Salman Khan felt that the channel was a bit biased towards Sidharth Shukla throughout the season. The superstar was left angry after the channel decided to pick Sidharth as the winner. The shoot was infact delayed post this (the reason why the winner announcement happened post 12:00 AM). However, Salman has now made it clear to the channel that he won't be a part of the show any longer," a source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

Talking about the finale, Arti received the least votes and was the first one to step out of the finale race. Paras, on the other hand, took the money bag worth Rs 10 lakhs. Rashami was then showed the exit door by Rohit Shetty making Asim, Sidharth and Shehnaaz the top 3 contenders. Shehnaaz landed as the second runner-up while Asim ended up as the first runner-up.