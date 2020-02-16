After a lot of ifs and buts, a lot of avoiding and rejecting, the head of the Kapoor family has finally spoken the truth. Boney Kapoor has revealed that his son Arjun Kapoor's relationship with Salman Khan's ex- bhabhi Malaika Arora has resulted in Boney's relations with Salman getting 'strained'.

"Arjun always wanted to become a film director and that is why I had no plan to launch him, like a new hero. That was not our plan at all. But one day, I got a call from Salman saying Arjun should try his hand in acting because he has all the elements to become one. So, Salman took Arjun under his wings and groomed him. Unfortunately, my relationship with Salman is strained now, but initially, Salman encouraged Arjun to get into acting. I owe this to Salman," Boney told IANS.

Sonam against Malaika – Arjun relationship?

There were reports of Sonam having advised Arjun to not enter into a wedlock with Malaika and want him to stay away from Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife.

Reports also suggest that Sonam is currently sharing cold vibes with Malaika as she doesn't like her always buzzing around Arjun.

Boney loses out due to Salman

There were also the reports of Salman Khan deciding to make Wanted sequel with Prabhu Deva as director, but he would not have Boney as the producer.

"Salman and Prabhu Dheva are doing a Wanted sequel. They won't take Boney Kapoor's consent. But, they will do the sequel anyway," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The same report further stated that Boney anyway would not have any issue in giving away the franchise to Salman if he would have asked for it.

"He isn't the kind to hold grudges or someone who would do anything out of spite. All Salman had to do was ask Boney and Wanted would have been given to Salman. Doing it without consent is not proper. But Boney is not taking any legal action," another source told the publication.

Arjun - Malaika not confident about relationship

As per a Deccan Chronicle report, relationship expert Nisha Khanna claims that while Malaika appears to be confident of this relationship and has faith in what she is doing when it comes to Arjun, the case is not entirely the same.

"There is no doubt that they express love, care, and affection towards each other, but if you take a careful look you can see that the confident level varies. Malaika, of course, looks extremely confident about what she is doing, while Arjun not so much.