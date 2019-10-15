Salman Khan is reportedly planning to make a sequel of Wanted, but he does not want Boney Kapoor to remain its producer. Apparently, the reason is Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship.

It has been reported that Salman has decided to make Wanted sequel with Prabhu Deva as director, but he would not have Boney as the producer. The superstar does not want to work with him as his son Arjun is in a relationship with his former sister-in-law Malaika, according to Bollywood Hungama.

"Salman and Prabhu Dheva are doing a Wanted sequel. They won't take Boney Kapoor's consent. But, they will do the sequel anyway," a source told the entertainment portal.

The same report further stated that Boney anyway would not have any issue in giving away the franchise to Salman if he would have asked for it.

"He isn't the kind to hold grudges or someone who would do anything out of spite. All Salman had to do was ask Boney and Wanted would have been given to Salman. Doing it without consent is not proper. But Boney is not taking any legal action," another source told the publication.

Meanwhile, Arjun and Malaika's relationship has been going strong. They are often spotted together, and the couple also does not shy away from PDA on social media.

While speculations are often made regarding their marriage plans, Arjun had recently clarified that they are enjoying the phase, and marriage is not in cards as of now.

"I am not getting married. Malaika and I have to still discover each other in public space and enjoy the comfort of being a couple. We need to ease. We need to take our mind off this pressure of getting married. Sometimes you just need to be in a relationship. You need to live it; you need to enjoy it for what it is, rather than what it should be according to people. We are at ease with each other," he had told Filmfare.