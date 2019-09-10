Sara Ali Khan – Kartik Aaryan to Malaika Arora – Arjun Kapoor, let's take a look at the new real love stories of Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan – Kartik Aaryan: Ever since Sara Ali Khan made that striking revelation about wanting to go on a date with Kartik Aaryan, the buzz around the two does not seem to be dying down. From sharing the same kulhad for chai, sneaking in at each-others sets to ringing in birthdays together; Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have proved that if you love each-other; time, distance and hectic schedule does not matter. Though the duo hasn't openly stated that they are in a relationship, everything about the two of them, speaks volumes about their budding love story.

Malaika Arora Khan – Arjun Kapoor: After years and years of speculations, Malaika Arora recently made her relationship with Arjun Kapoor Insta-official. And ever since then, there has been no stopping the two of them from public display of affection. From dropping hot comments on each other's photos to sneaking away for romantic holidays, the couple is having the time of their lives.

Shibani Dandekar – Farhan Akhtar: While Farhan Akhtar was not much of a social media PDA person, his love for girlfriend Shibani has made him one. The duo has been dating for over two years and now might take the marital plunge pretty soon. What's more? Even Farhan's ex-wife Adhuna approves of this relationship.

Huma Qureshi – Mudassar Aziz: Huma Qureshi and Mudassar Aziz are the latest love birds in town. While the duo kept it hidden for over a year, slowly they are on their way to make their relationship Insta-official. Their lovey-dovey posts for each other speak volumes about their incredible chemistry.

Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor: Fans are so desperate to see the two of them getting married that they recently morphed Alia Bhatt's wedding ad shoot and put Ranbir Kapoor's photo in it. The whole nation is waiting for the two of them to get married and their adorable chemistry is a living testament to what true love looks like.