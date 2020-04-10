Salman Khan thanked the people of the Muslim community for not celebrating Shab-e-Barat during the lockdown period, but the Bollywood superstar was trolled in an epic way for his gesture.

Salman Khan has stalled the shooting of his upcoming movie Radhe and is currently spending the lockdown period in his Panvel farmhouse. He has not only made a generous donation to fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic but has also been busy spreading awareness about it during these hard times.

It is known that the Muslim community has come under severe criticism after hundreds of people, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi, tested positive. Many were scared that the Muslims would gather in large numbers to offer prayers at Mosques and graveyards on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat. Some leaders and celebs had requested not to gather.

Heeding their request, all the Muslims stayed at home and offered prayers on April 8 and 9. Salman Khan took to his Twitter account to share the images of an empty mosque and qabrastan and thank them. The actor captioned them with, "Wah! Thank u for listening n understanding the gravity of this situation the country is in. God bless n protect each n every 1.. #IndiaFightsCorona (sic)."

Many people, who were impressed with Salman Khan's post, thanked him and wished him 'Shab E Barat Mubarak'. They said that his words are followed by many people and he should continue to spread awareness about the coronavirus. But a few trolls took this opportunity to mock his car accident case. They said that Muslims ran away after he came by car.

Here is what how Salman Khan was trolled:

