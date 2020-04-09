Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was left red-faced after being trolled heavily by netizens. This is not the first time that the Pakistani PM is being criticised for his tweets but this time he came under the radar for mixing-up dates of an auspicious Muslim event, Shab-e-Barat.

On Thursday, April 9, Imran Khan requested Muslims all over the world to offer special prayers on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat. But the leader was probably too busy to remember that his own country, Pakistan observed the occasion on April 8, the previous night.

That's not it, after being trolled by the Muslim netizens all over the world, he took down the post to avoid being slammed further but that didn't stop the troll army and critics from taking a dig at him.

Shab-e-Barat, also known as the 'night of forgiveness', is an auspicious Muslim event observed by the community around the world. Muslim religious holidays are based on the lunar calendar due to which the night varies from one region to another.

'Shab-e-Barat guzar gayi, Bhai Jaan': Imran Khan trolled

Pakistani Twitterati did not spare their own PM. One of the users tweeted, "Dear PM Shab-e-Barat was last night. You are a little late for your tweet." Also, there were a few who supported Imran Khan saying, 'The day may be wrong, but it is not wrong to advise people of prayer. It can happen someday."

One even asked if Trump hacked his handle, 'HasTrump hacked ur acct , right?? Shab e Barat was yesterday night.."

Another netizen questioned as to why the Pakistani PM deleted his tweet if he wasn't wrong, "Those friends who were justifying PM Imran Khan's Shab e Baraat tweet which he did today after it had passed last night, can you please tell me why he has deleted it after an hour"

What is Shab-e-Barat?

An important religious event in Islam, Shab-e-Barat is a night of seeking forgiveness and prayers. This night is marked as the night when Muslims pray for a better fortune for the upcoming Islamic year. It is believed that Allah solidifies your destiny during this auspicious night.

