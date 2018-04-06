Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was compelled to spend another night in the Jodhpur Central Jail, as the district judge hearing the bail plea Friday, is yet to make a decision.

The actor's lawyers and prosecution argued Friday before the district judge and Salman's lawyers said that the eyewitnesses' statements in the blackbuck poaching case weren't reliable. The judge has now asked the defense counsel to substantiate their claims, which will he heard Saturday, April 7, at 10:30 am.

The Tiger Zinda Hai star was sentenced to five years in jail, with a penalty of Rs 10,000 in the blackbuck poaching case Thursday. Salman was arrested immediately and is now lodged at the Jodhpur Central Jail, which also houses rape-convict Asaram Bapu. He was housed in the VIP barrack in ward number 2.

His bodyguard Shera brought him clothes and food from Taj Vivanta Thursday, but wasn't given permission to give the food to the actor, reported DNA. The jail officials provided him with a wooden cot, a rug and a cooler in the cell. He was served dal and roti, but he did not eat.

While he may be a superstar for his fans, as per jail records he is qaidi number 106.

If the district judge grants Salman bail Saturday, he will be able to walk free just in a matter of few hours. However, in case the decision isn't announced after the hearing tomorrow, Salman will spend the weekend in jail as his lawyers will be able to approach the Rajasthan High Court only Monday, April 9.

The actor's lawyers were said to have drawn up a 51-page bail application, which comprised 54 grounds for the judge to go through and grant a bail.

Heavy security has been deployed out the Jodhpur Central Jail over fears of threat to Salman's life. Gangster of Rajasthan Lawrence Bishnoi had earlier issued a death threat to Salman and said that the actor would be killed when he came to Jodhpur.

The outcome of the case has sharply polarized citizens and many in Bollywood have spoken up about their support for the actor labeling the sentence harsh. Blackbucks are protected under India's stringent Wildlife Act, and Salman had shot dead two of them in October 1998.

The other co-accused in the case -- Salman's fellow stars Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Neelam -- were acquitted by the Jodhpur sessions court.

What is Salman's blackbuck case all about