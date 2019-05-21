Salman Khan has reacted to Vivek Oberoi's controversial tweet that involved the two actors, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her husband Abhishek Bachchan. The meme referred Aishwarya with Salman as "opinion poll", with Vivek as "exit poll" and with Abhishek as "result".

Vivek received severe backlash on social media for this tweet, following which he not only deleted it but also apologised for it. Now, Salman has responded to the controversy saying that he does not pay attention to such memes.

"Main dhyan hi nahi deta. Pehle jaisa tweet hi nahi karta, toh memes kya dekhunga. Main kaam karoon ya comments dekhoon. Main bilkul dhyan nahi deta. (I don't pay attention. When I don't tweet like before, how will I see all these memes? Should I work or see such comments? I don't pay attention to all these at all)," Salman said at an event when he was asked about Vivek's tweet.

Vivek has been vehemently criticised on social media for sharing the meme, not just from netizens but also from celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor. He even received notice from the National Commission for Women and the Maharashtra State Commission for Women.

Vivek did apologise on Twitter saying, "Even if one woman is offended by my reply to the meme, it calls for remedial action. Apologies tweet deleted".

"Sometimes what appears to be funny and harmless at first glance to one, may not be so to others. I have spent the last 10 years empowering more than 2000 underprivileged girls, I can't even think of being disrespectful to any woman ever," he added.

However, the Bachchan family has remained silent on the issue. Salman and Vivek had dated Aishwarya before she finally tied the knot with Abhishek.