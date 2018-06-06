Bollywood actors and Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez will soon be seen on screen together in Race 3. Apart from this, the actors have also become the new Bollywood besties. The duo has worked in the film Kick (2014) and the audience loved them.

Salman Khan seems to be all praises about Jacqueline and it looks like the two share an incredible friendship. Pinkvilla had quoted Salman talking about Jacqueline as "I have known Jacqueline from the time she has come down from Sri Lanka. She is a very hard working girl from the time she has come into the industry, a very decent girl."

"She has got great energy, she's very clean hearted, there's no malice in her. She does not create any confrontation. She's pleasant to work with, very professional, very talented. Jacqueline is one of the natural actors we have today," he added.

Earlier there had been reports about the two having a cold war when Salman had said that Jacqueline had been kicked out from the sequel of Kick at an event. However, the reports now suggest that the duo will also be soon seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2.

Salman Khan is all set for the release of Race 3, also starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and others. The film is set to release June 15, 2018. The film's trailer got a good response from the audience. Apart from this, Salman will also be seen with Priyanka Chopra in Bharat and Dabangg 3 with Sonakshi Sinha.

On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez's Drive Up, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, will release after Race 3. Jacqueline praised Salman in many interviews saying that she is grateful that he cast her in his film when her career was going through a rough patch.