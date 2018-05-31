Remo D'Souza's directorial Race 3 has become one of the most-hyped movies of the year. While the movie's budget is approximately Rs 160 crore, Salman Khan is reportedly paid almost one-third of the total cost of the film.

Yes, you heard it right. Salman Khan is reportedly charging a whopping price of Rs 60 crores to be a part of the Race franchise which is almost 6 times higher than his co-stars. The movie features an ensemble cast that includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem in prominent roles.

According to a report in Catch News, Anil Kapoor is being paid Rs 9 crores for his role while Jacqueline Fernandez is getting Rs 8 crores for the film. Bobby Deol, who is making a comeback with Race 3, is getting Rs 7.50 crores while Daisy Shah, Freddy Daruwala and Saqib Saleem are among the least paid actors in the film - Rs 5.20 crores, Rs 2 crores and Rs 1.40 crores respectively.

Considering the total amount being spent in the making, Race 3 will have to earn more than Rs 200 crores to make a profitable business at the box office. The time of Eid too has proven to be a lucky charm for Salman as all his previous films released during the time have managed to collect earnings in hundreds of crores during the festival.

The movie will be released in 3D and 2D format across the globe this Eid on June 15. The movie is produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films.