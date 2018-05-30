Salman Khan's upcoming film Race 3 has been buzzing on the internet ever since the makers of the film dropped the trailer online a few days ago. As the Race franchise is known for its twists and turns, the third instalment will also treat the audience with a shocker which might prove to be a double bonanza for Salman fans.

According to latest reports, one of the multiple endings of Race 3 will feature Salman Khan in a double role.

The makers have shot multiple endings to elevate the level of action and suspense and one of the will see Salman Khan playing a double role in the film. However, the makers of Race 3 are yet to make an official confirmation on the sequence.

Race 3 takes the Race franchise forward to an all-time high with action a notch higher that will leave you at the edge of your seats. The action sequences have been shot extensively in Thailand, Abu Dhabi and Mumbai.

The trailer received a mixed response on social media where a section of audience trolled it for its logic-defying stunts, weird dialogues and songs. Salman Khan was recently quoted as saying that he was not bothered about people with one or two followers trolling him and his upcoming film. The Dabangg Khan was compared with cringe pop singers like Dhinchak Pooja and Taher Shah for penning the lyrics of Selfish song.

Meanwhile, Salman teased his fans with the theme song Allah Duhai Hai from Race 3 on Twitter.

Race 3 stars an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on Eid on June 15.