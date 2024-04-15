The news of gunshots being fired at Salman Khan's home has left the entire nation shocked. Two bike born men were later seen fleeing from the spot after firing gunshots at Salman Khan's Bandra home. The security around the house has now been beefed up and several police teams are on the hunt to nab the culprits. Several celebs have visited Salman Khan's home since the incident.

Politicians and celebs reach Salman's residence

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray was seen paying a visit to Salman's house to meet him. Salman's brother, Arbaaz Khan also paid a visit to the superstar with wife, Sshura Khan in attendance. Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan were also seen reaching Salman's residence to meet him after the scary incident. Former Maharashtrian Minister Baba Siddique was also seen reaching the Khan residence.

Meanwhile, Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for the attack. An unconfirmed social media post doing the rounds, allegedly of Anmol Bishnoi, claims that the attack was just a "trailer". The post also warned Salman Khan of retaliation and also threatened saying next time shots won't be fired just outside the house.

This is not the first time that Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnois and wanted gangster Goldy Brar have issued death threats to Salman Khan. In 2023, Salman Khan's father had received a threatening letter as well. There were reports of Salim Khan asking Salman to move out of Mumbai and shift to Panvel farmhouse.

However, the veteran lyricist and script writer told reporters stationed outside the home that the gunmen just wanted publicity and there's no need to worry. "There is nothing to tell. They just want publicity, there is no need to worry," he told CNN.